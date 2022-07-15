ajc logo
CONNELLY, Phillip Mitchal

Phillip Mitchal Connelly, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 12, 2022. He was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 14,1954, to the late Clem and Maxine Connelly of Monroe.

He played many roles to others such as daddy, papa, brother, husband, uncle Phil, mentor to many, coach, and friend. He was known as "Dr. Phil" during his many years of practicing pharmacy in Stockbridge, Covington, and Monroe.

He is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and first wife, Rhonda Malcom Connelly; and by his brothers, the late Stephen Connelly and Jon Connelly from Monroe.

He is survived by his children, Brandon (Crystal) Connelly and Haley Connelly Wilcox (Jacob); and his second wife, Christy Prince Connelly; stepdaughter, Samantha Simonton; his brother, Jeffrey (Connie) Connelly; sisters-in-law, Beverly (Charles) Adams and Ulene Connelly and Rhonda L. Connelly; grandchildren, Hunter Wilcox, Anslee Connelly, Carter Wilcox, Brooklyn Connelly, and Camden Connelly; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 15 at 11:00 AM at Union Chapel Church. Please sign the guestbook online at:

https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com__;!!JZyed81S!hGC6ynOYEBvzRGDFDTBjlAIznYWhrnqh_EI3QwPwdJjaZ7bt043AjxqAeJP4TCuZ7gLG7JP5RzibzVyHF_xVpa0$

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.

760 Highway 11 SE

Monroe, GA

30655

https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

