X
Dark Mode Toggle

Connelly, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CONNELLY, Jr., John

Carroll "Jack"

John Carroll Connelly Jr. (Jack) July 29, 1956- February 16, 2023, Sarasota. Beloved son to the late John and Grace (nee Boyce) Connelly. Husband to, Rebecca Connelly; beloved father to, Hope Hutto (Mark); cherished brother to the late, Rosemary Freed (Jim), Michael Connelly (Anne), Maryellen Thinnes (Peter). Survived by James Connelly (Maureen) and Marianne Goldrainer (Michael). Loving uncle to, Elizabeth Freed de Fernandez (Luis), Jennifer Garcia-Alonso (Raul), Meredith Thuerbach (Rainer), Christopher, Robert and Kimberly Connelly passed away February 16, 2023, age 66 years. He was an Alumni of Xavier University. He became a successful Businessman as the Vice President of marketing at Miller Brewing Company along with owning Zapolli's Pizza. Jack was a compassionate, humorous man with a big heart, warm smile and infectious laugh and leaves behind extended family and friends that love him dearly. Jack loved all things cooking and history; specifically, the European front of World War II. He always loved a good cup of coffee and a documentary about the Allied Powers. Plans for his memorial service to be announced.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden, other Washington leaders share prayers, accolades for Carter6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

At least 15 children injured in weekend shootings across Georgia
10h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Jason Getz

Boys: State tournament brackets for each classification
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA girls high school basketball playoff schedule
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA girls high school basketball playoff schedule
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA boys high school basketball playoff schedule
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Nash, Henry
1h ago
Porter, Leontine
1h ago
Ellison, Willie
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Adam K Thompson

10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
What to expect in the Georgia Trump probe: Answers to your questions
18h ago
Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top