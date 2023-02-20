Connelly, John

CONNELLY, Jr., John



Carroll "Jack"



John Carroll Connelly Jr. (Jack) July 29, 1956- February 16, 2023, Sarasota. Beloved son to the late John and Grace (nee Boyce) Connelly. Husband to, Rebecca Connelly; beloved father to, Hope Hutto (Mark); cherished brother to the late, Rosemary Freed (Jim), Michael Connelly (Anne), Maryellen Thinnes (Peter). Survived by James Connelly (Maureen) and Marianne Goldrainer (Michael). Loving uncle to, Elizabeth Freed de Fernandez (Luis), Jennifer Garcia-Alonso (Raul), Meredith Thuerbach (Rainer), Christopher, Robert and Kimberly Connelly passed away February 16, 2023, age 66 years. He was an Alumni of Xavier University. He became a successful Businessman as the Vice President of marketing at Miller Brewing Company along with owning Zapolli's Pizza. Jack was a compassionate, humorous man with a big heart, warm smile and infectious laugh and leaves behind extended family and friends that love him dearly. Jack loved all things cooking and history; specifically, the European front of World War II. He always loved a good cup of coffee and a documentary about the Allied Powers. Plans for his memorial service to be announced.

