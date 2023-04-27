X

Connelly, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CONNELLY, James Robert "Jim"

James Robert Connelly, 75, of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away April 25, 2023. Son of Dorothy and Robert Connelly, he was born in Moberly, Missouri. Jim will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda; brother, Jack; children, Christopher (Maria), Ryan (Irina), and Erica (Cameron); and grandchildren, James, Nolan, Emily, Nicole and Aidan. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat, Rita and Kitty.

Jim was a loyal, passionate and contemplative man. He graduated from the University of Missouri (BA) and Georgia State University (MPA), served in the US Army (1970-1971), and worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for over 30 years. Jim was also involved in real estate throughout his career. He enjoyed playing guitar, creating art, tackling home projects and walking on the beach.

Services will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Brookhaven on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Casey Allen -- Facebook

‘Heart of gold’: Family grieves mother of 4 stabbed to death in Gainesville6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
9h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett
10h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Top Trump lawyer never saw proof of Dominion fraud claims
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Bell, Betty
Arnold, David
Wilson, Willie
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top