CONNELLY, James Robert "Jim"



James Robert Connelly, 75, of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away April 25, 2023. Son of Dorothy and Robert Connelly, he was born in Moberly, Missouri. Jim will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda; brother, Jack; children, Christopher (Maria), Ryan (Irina), and Erica (Cameron); and grandchildren, James, Nolan, Emily, Nicole and Aidan. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat, Rita and Kitty.



Jim was a loyal, passionate and contemplative man. He graduated from the University of Missouri (BA) and Georgia State University (MPA), served in the US Army (1970-1971), and worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for over 30 years. Jim was also involved in real estate throughout his career. He enjoyed playing guitar, creating art, tackling home projects and walking on the beach.



Services will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Brookhaven on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

