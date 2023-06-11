CONNELL, Timothy Arnall



A family lost its patriarch. Georgia lost a stalwart son.



Atlanta, Georgia native Timothy Arnall Connell, 73, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023, with his beloved wife and daughters by his side. He is survived by his wife, Carol Connell; two daughters, Kendra Russell (husband Jason) and Katherine Connell; and three grandchildren, Addison, Connor, and Payton; along with two surviving brothers, John Connell (wife Janine) and Thomas Connell (wife Marcie).



Tim was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta on December 31, 1949, to Arnall and Evelyn Connell. After graduating from Chamblee High School, he went on to study political science and history at Emory University and Georgia State University, earning a degree in political science, then a master's degree in government administration, also at Georgia State University.



Tim, as he preferred to be called, began his 35-year career with Georgia state government as a budget analyst at the Georgia Governor's Office of Planning and Budget under the late Governor George Busbee. He continued serving Georgia with honor and distinction under five succeeding governors, first moving over to the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority as its Deputy Chief Operating Officer, then to the Department of Community Affairs also as its Deputy Chief Operating Officer. Later he became the Director at the Office of Planning and Budget, then further distinguished himself as the President of the Georgia Student Finance Commission. He finally landed as Chief of Finance for the Georgia Department of Community Health before retiring at the age of 65. Under Tim's leadership, the team at Georgia Student Finance Commission won the prestigious Georgia Oglethorpe Progress Award in 2008. For his leadership, Tim received a personal congratulation letter from then Governor Sonny Perdue, the same governor he served under as the Governor's Budget Director from 2003-2005. Tim also received the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award from former Secretary of State, Robyn A. Crittenden, in 2018.



Tim was known for his great sense of humor and there are many who owe their professional success in part to Tim and his great leadership. He was a mentor, a friend, and family to many of his co-workers. Tim was a great leader and team builder.



Tim had many passions but, first and foremost, was the passion for his family. He was the glue that bound the family, the counselor, the mentor, the humorist. His greatest joy was seeing the entire family get together for birthdays and holidays, presiding over any gathering, large or small, with pride and joy. He wanted to be known as "Daddy Cool" to his grandchildren, but the eldest pronounced it "Tattoo" and the name stuck.



Being a history major in college, he naturally had a love of that study, especially for anything World War Two. His collection of books on the period could fill any library. He was an ardent collector of fine arts and contemporary crafts, his and his wife's house becoming a veritable art gallery. He loved music of all kinds, adored traveling, and he was an avid sports fan with soft spots for the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech's Yellow Jackets.



A memorial service is planned by the family for Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior.





