CONNELL, Joan



Joan Hallissey Connell, age 87, passed away peacefully April 14, 2021 due to complications associated with her 10 year battle of Alzheimer's. She was born December 18, 1933 in Drexel Hill, PA to William and Elizabeth Hallissey. She married her love, James Eugene Connell in August of 1962 who preceded her in death in 1988. Her passing was also preceded by the loss of her devout sister Elizabeth Hallissey O'Neill.



Joan loved her family, friends, grandchildren, community of Sandy Springs/Dunwoody and her fellow parishioners of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. She was always known for her beautiful smile, joyous laugh, and constant willingness to dance at a party, wedding, or family celebration.



Joan is survived by her brother William Hallissey, Robert Hallissey wife Marilyn; her three children Eileen Connell Cheney husband Ted, Therese Connell Wilson husband Tom and James Eugene Connell Jr. wife Georgia; grandchildren, Bryan Wilson, Clayton Cheney, Kathleen Wilson, Griffin Cheney, James E. Connell III, Erin Wilson, and Joseph Connell and her many nephews and nieces.



Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Atlanta, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association@ www.alz.org.

