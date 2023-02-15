CONNELL, Betty Louise



Betty Louise Connell of Cumming, Georgia, formerly of Atlanta, beloved daughter, sister and aunt passed from this world and entered her heavenly home on February 11, 2023. She was born on January 15, 1932 in Fort Sheridan, Illinois to the late Col. John F. Connell and Florence Fulton Connell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, and their wives, Bernard Connell (Marie), John Connell (Mary) and Richard Connell; and her brother-in-law, Charles Wilson.



Most of her life, Druid Hills in Atlanta was her home. She graduated from Christ the King Catholic School in Atlanta, then furthered her education in business school, Betty worked as an administrative assistant for Metro Atlanta Insurance Company, formerly known as Draper Owens Insurance Company; her career exceeded fifty years.



Betty was loving, responsible and devoted to her family. She and her sister, Jean, graciously hosted all family celebrations for more than four decades and were known for their excellent cooking and baking, The family always looked forward to her sweet potato casserole at the holidays! Betty enjoyed needlepoint, crochet, jigsaw puzzles, antiques and home décor.



Surviving Betty are her sisters, Jean Connell and Eleanor Wilson; sister-in-law, Deloris Connell; nephew, Greg Connell (Megan); nieces, Tracy Connell (Felix), Cynthia Czerwonka (Jeff), and Sandra Fancher (Mike). Also surviving Betty are her great nephew, Timothy Fancher; and her great nieces, Molly Connell, Leah Connell, Ruth Fancher and Selah Czerwonka.



Betty's family will be forever grateful to the staff at Cumming Health and Rehab for the excellent, compassionate care they provided for her for three years. For the last six months Longleaf Hospice staff supported and comforted her and we are appreciative of all they did.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2023, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Betty's longtime parish, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.

