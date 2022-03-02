CONNALLY, James Marvin



James Marvin Connally, age 91 of Conyers, GA, peacefully passed away February 24, 2022.



Jim was born June 10, 1930 and was raised in Decatur, GA. He was a 1948 graduate of Southwest Dekalb High School. He worked for 11 years at Southern Bell before beginning a long career with State Mutual Insurance Company.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Jenkins Connally, and daughter, Lynn Connally Hunter.



He is survived by his son, James W. Connally, of Loganville, his daughter, Melanie Gardner, of Hapeville, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In accordance with his wishes, his body was given to Emory University's School of Medicine.



Those wishing to honor Jim may make a contribution in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/donate

