CONN, Tallulah W.



Tallulah W Conn, 87, of Stone Mountain, Georgia died on Friday, October 23rd at Park Springs Retirement Community. She was born on May 30, 1933 to Chester and Sophie Warm. She married Jason Conn on October 29, 1955. Jason preceded her in death in 2002.



Surviving are her two sons, Steve (Heather) of Detroit, Michigan and Adam (Elicia) of Lawrenceville, Georgia and her daughter, Catherine (Youngdahl) of Morris Township, New Jersey; six grandchildren, one sister (Bette) of Asheville, North Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.



Tallulah grew up in Mount Vernon, New York then was a long-time resident of Watchung, New Jersey where she raised her family and worked for twenty-five years at Passaic Township Schools as a teacher. She and Jason spent several years residing between Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, Manhattan, New York, and Bradenton, Florida. In 2002 Tallulah moved to the Landings on Skidaway Island, Georgia before moving to Stone Mountain in 2011.



She loved to cook, enjoyed reading, playing bridge, watching foreign films, hosting dinner parties, traveling and spending time with family.



After an online memorial service, a private family service will be scheduled for a later date at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida where she will be interred with her late husband, Jason.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association online at lbda.org/donate/ or by calling 404-935-6444

