CONN, Betty Joyce



Age 90 of Powder Springs, GA, passed away July 25, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 31 at 12:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held before the service from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

1975 E West Connector

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.davisstruempf.com