Conlin, Michael

CONLIN, Dr. Michael Francis



Michael Francis Conlin passed away on October 16, 2023. Michael was born December 10, 1951 in Michigan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Walraven Conlin. He is survived by his father, Leslie Earl Conlin; loving wife, Teri Buffalo for 30 plus years; and stepson, Josh Buffalo (Courtney); his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Doc", Tommy and Finley; three brothers, Jim, Bill, Rick; and sister, Caye Conlin Quigley.



Michael was a graduate of Garber High School in Essexville, Michigan. He attended the University of Michigan, where he graduated with a degree in Toxicology and received his Bachelor of Science. He also attended the University of Texas, where he received his medical degree and then moved to Atlanta to complete his residency in Internal Medicine. He became Board Certified in Internal Medicine in 1996. He spent his free time watching his favorite football team (the University of Michigan), he also loved spending long days boating with his wife.



Michael was a beloved Internal Medicine Doctor for Johns Creek Primary Care for the past 13 years. Before that, he practiced at the Kaufmann Clinic in Atlanta and Woodstock, Georgia. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and patients.



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