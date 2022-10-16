ajc logo
Conley, Valencia

Obituaries
CONLEY (TURNER), Valencia LaGail

Valencia Turner Conley age 64 of Austell, GA, passed away Sept. 22, 2022. Valencia is the daughter of Willie M. and Jacqueline Turner of Atlanta, GA and a graduate of Henry McNeal Turner High School. She later met and married Larry Eugene Conley on June 29,1984. Valencia is survived by her husband, Larry Conley; her daughter, Jocquia LaTrell Henderson; grandson, Khalid Henderson; great-granddaughter, Kaylani Henderson; stepdaughter, Rashonda Finley and siblings, Torrance Jackson, Alethea Webb, Andrea Terry, Katrina Turner and Demita Turner. Preceding her in death is her brother. Michael M. Turner; and parents Mr. and Mrs. Willie M. Turner. Memorial services will be held Saturday October 22, 3:30 PM at Metro City Church, 999 Briarcliff Rd Atlanta, GA 30306.

