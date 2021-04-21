Congdon, Frederick

CONGDON, Jr., Frederick



Frederick Vorhees Congdon Jr., age 86, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his residence from cancer. He was born in Atlanta, August 1, 1934 to F. V. Congdon Sr. and Rachel Pruett Congdon. Fred is survived by his wife, Rebecca Lewis Congdon, of 42 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Suanne Strickland (Kevin) of Cleveland, Georgia and his two sons Christopher Martin Congdon (Stacy) of Toccoa, Georgia, and Jon H. Congdon (Lesley) of Gainesville, Georgia from his marriage of 20 years with the late Katherine Brown Bray. Also surviving are his ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



He attended E. Rivers Elementary and North Fulton High School where he was on the Cross-Country team and played percussion in the Marching Band, Concert Band, and Orchestra.



He attended The University of Georgia where he majored in Broadcast Journalism. He was in the Georgia Air National Guard for seven years playing percussion in the 530th Air Force Band. He also played drums in various dance orchestras beginning his senior year at North Fulton and continuing through college and beyond.



Fred joined WXIA-TV Channel 11 in 1957 and retired after 42 years in 1999. During his early career, TV was live, so commercials and shows had to be "set-up" throughout the day. He operated two hand puppets on weekday mornings on the "Skipper Ray" children's show: "Jake the Snake" and "Zeke the Beak". On Saturdays during the summer, he hosted "Dance Party", an American Bandstand type program.



During these years, he was Assistant Promotion Manager, Operational Engineer, Film Editor, Director, and Master Control Operator. He also was Senior Post Production Editor producing Commercials, Promotions and Public Service Announcements, Special News Programs, and In-Flight Entertainment for United Airlines. He also produced the very first Home Depot commercial.



Fred, over the years, was recognized with the following awards: Gold Phoenix Award, VPA National Monitor Award, Best Editor for a News Special, and Best Editor of News Special Programming. Fred was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and won 10.



After retirement in 2000, Fred and Becky moved to Gainesville to be close to their three youngest grandchildren Kaitley, Ellie, and Brinson and enjoyed watching them in their school and sport activities. Fred enjoyed running audio and TV camera at Gainesville First United Methodist Church where he was a member and also a member of the Comet Sunday School Class, Tuesday Lunch Club, and Gadabouts where he enjoyed calling Bingo once a month. He also liked to play "Mexican Train" dominoes at the church.



There will be a visitation for family and friends on Friday, April 23, 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Memorial Park North-Riverside, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville. A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church at Lakeside, 2780 Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville. The family will receive friends following the service at the top of the hill. In honor of Fred and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Comet Sunday School Class or Gadabouts of GFUMC.

