COMPTON, Jack Ripley
Age 77, of Hampton, passed away Oct. 22, 2020. No Service. Southern Crescent Crematorium, McDonough, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Southern Crescent Crematorium - McDonough
910 Dailey Mill Rd.
Credit: File
COMPTON, Jack Ripley
Age 77, of Hampton, passed away Oct. 22, 2020. No Service. Southern Crescent Crematorium, McDonough, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Southern Crescent Crematorium - McDonough
910 Dailey Mill Rd.