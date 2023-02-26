X
Dark Mode Toggle

Compton, Allen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COMPTON, Allen Norward

Born December 2, 1944 in Atlanta and raised in Athens, Allen Norward Compton (78) passed away February 14, 2023. As the proud son of the late Paul and Katherine Compton, Allen graduated from Athens High in 1962, joined the Navy in aviation electronics and graduated from both Southern Tech and Georgia Southern University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

After great success working as a sales engineer for Georgia Power, he founded The Compton Company serving West Georgia's real estate needs with distinction for decades. Allen led a life dedicated to leadership and service with Cobb Board of Realtors, Georgia Realtors Institute, Rotary Club of Douglas County (president), Douglas County Chamber of Commerce (president), and 46 years with GaMLS (director).

Allen enjoyed making memories with family and friends at Lake Burton, skiing out west, and pursuing perfect barbecue. He was adventurous, full of life, and rarely missed a sunset.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ollie (Ashley) Compton; son, Tim (Jennifer) Duncan; daughter, Babbette Kielar; grandchildren, Chalen Duncan, Aspen (James) Mormando, and Gavin Kielar; his sister, Karen (Tommy) Benton of Jefferson, GA; nephews, Jeff (Lori) Farrell and Zack Evans.

Service to be held Saturday, April 1, 11:00 AM, at Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Rd., Duluth, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will no longer run ‘Dilbert’9h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

On Senior Day, Georgia Tech collects win over Louisville
9h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks finding teachable moments as team culture shifts to player development
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks finding teachable moments as team culture shifts to player development
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warmer temps, more showers in coming days
9h ago
The Latest

Cheshire, Barbara
Carson, Norma Jean
2h ago
Bovis, John
2h ago
Featured

Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
8h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top