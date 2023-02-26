COMPTON, Allen Norward



Born December 2, 1944 in Atlanta and raised in Athens, Allen Norward Compton (78) passed away February 14, 2023. As the proud son of the late Paul and Katherine Compton, Allen graduated from Athens High in 1962, joined the Navy in aviation electronics and graduated from both Southern Tech and Georgia Southern University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.



After great success working as a sales engineer for Georgia Power, he founded The Compton Company serving West Georgia's real estate needs with distinction for decades. Allen led a life dedicated to leadership and service with Cobb Board of Realtors, Georgia Realtors Institute, Rotary Club of Douglas County (president), Douglas County Chamber of Commerce (president), and 46 years with GaMLS (director).



Allen enjoyed making memories with family and friends at Lake Burton, skiing out west, and pursuing perfect barbecue. He was adventurous, full of life, and rarely missed a sunset.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Ollie (Ashley) Compton; son, Tim (Jennifer) Duncan; daughter, Babbette Kielar; grandchildren, Chalen Duncan, Aspen (James) Mormando, and Gavin Kielar; his sister, Karen (Tommy) Benton of Jefferson, GA; nephews, Jeff (Lori) Farrell and Zack Evans.



Service to be held Saturday, April 1, 11:00 AM, at Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Rd., Duluth, GA.

