Comer, Clarice

COMER (FILLINGAME), Clarice "Reecie"



Clarice Fillingame "Reecie" Comer, age 83, of Sandy Springs passed away May 10, 2023 after a long bout with dementia. Mrs. Comer was born November 6, 1939 in Jesup, GA, to Samuel and Merle Fillingame. She graduated from Hinesville High School, moved to Atlanta and attended Massey Business College and then was employed by McGraw-Hill. She then enjoyed playing tennis at Capital City Club/Bitsy Grant Tennis Center for a number of years. The number of friends acquired is endless. Reecie was an outstanding athlete in all sports particularly basketball where she still holds the free-throw record at her high school.



Mrs. Comer loved animals particularly her Havanese dogs, Reagan, Ronnie, Bookie and cat, Speedy. She was very active in charities that support homelessness, financial problems and health issues. Clarice was a member of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church for over 45 years and was very involved in a number of activities.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Wade and Dale Fillingame. Clarice is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Townes Comer; son, Strudwick Nash, V of Buena Vista, CO; grandsons, Strudwick Nash, VI of Roswell, Bowie Nash of Alpharetta; and granddaughter, Collins Nash of Alpharetta.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Atlanta Humane Society.



Burial services were private at Westview Cemetery. A reception with the family will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1 o'clock, at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, 805 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30327.



