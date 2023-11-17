COMBS, Carrie
Age 74, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 8, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11 AM, Renaissance Church of Christ. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
COMBS, Carrie
Age 74, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 8, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11 AM, Renaissance Church of Christ. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral