Combs, Carolyn

COMBS (ATKINS), Carolyn



Carolyn Atkins Combs, 79, a Georgia native and long-time resident of Fayette County, passed away January 7, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida.



Carolyn graduated from Brown High School in Atlanta in 1959 and retired from the State of Georgia in 2003.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dennis Combs; parents, Runelle Clay Atkins and Leo (Pete) Atkins; sister, Jean Phillips Matuszewski (Stan); sister, Virginia Atkins; and grandson, Alex Drew.



She is survived by a sister, Sandra Atkins Bowen (John); daughter, Robin Combs Drew; son, Phillip Combs; daughter, Lori Combs Martinez (Lionel); grandsons, Brian Drew (Jennifer), Joshua Combs Nelson, and Tyler Combs Nelson; granddaughters, Taylor, and Bella Martinez; great-grandchildren Brennen Drew, Charli Drew, Greyson Nelson, Cameryn Drew, and several nieces and nephews.



She will be laid to rest along with her husband at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola. A funeral procession will line up at 1:45 pm, Monday, February 8, 2021, at Olive Baptist Church-Warrington Campus, 103 W. Winthrop St., Pensacola, FL 32507, and will depart promptly at 2:00 pm for the interment at Barrancas National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, she requests donations to St. Jude or Shriners Children's Hospitals.

