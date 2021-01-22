COLZIE, Barbara Ann



Mrs. Barbara Ann Colzie passed January 11, 2021. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 23rd, 1:30 PM at Restoration Community Ministries 3057 Walt Stephens Rd, Jonesboro. Interment South View Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. (404) 691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com.

