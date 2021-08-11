ajc logo
COLWELL, Lois

Lois Minor Harrison Colwell, age 80, of Dacula, Georgia, died on August 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Colwell Jr. She is survived by her children Carolyn Rivers (Ben) Jim Colwell; her grandchildren Collin Rivers, and Ashley Manning (Josh). She was passionate about her family, genealogy, and her beautiful yard. A small family ceremony will be held at a later date. ByrdandFlanigan.com

Funeral Home Information

Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service

288 Hurricane Shoals Rd Ne

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.byrdandflanigan.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

