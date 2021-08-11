COLWELL, Lois



Lois Minor Harrison Colwell, age 80, of Dacula, Georgia, died on August 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Colwell Jr. She is survived by her children Carolyn Rivers (Ben) Jim Colwell; her grandchildren Collin Rivers, and Ashley Manning (Josh). She was passionate about her family, genealogy, and her beautiful yard. A small family ceremony will be held at a later date. ByrdandFlanigan.com

