ajc logo
X

Colvin, Lois

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COLVIN (JACKSON), Lois

December 26, 1922—September 8, 2022

Lois Jackson Colvin was born in Cairo, GA, into a large and loving family as the fifth of eight children. After her father's untimely death, her mother was appointed as postmaster in Morgan, GA where Lois grew up and graduated high school. She received a teaching degree from Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, GA and taught school in Ty Ty and Nashville, GA.

During the war years, she lived in New York City. She then moved to Atlanta, GA where she met and married James R. Colvin, having 53 wonderful years together. Their greatest pride was in their two daughters, Beth Colvin Huff and Jan Colvin Davenport. Lois and "Jake" joined Sandy Springs United Methodist Church in 1959, where they were very active in all the programs of their beloved church.

Lois was smart, organized, efficient, fun, funny, a great cook (best peanut brittle in the world!), strict and so much more! She was always a helper, volunteering at the church and at her children's' schools. She loved her family and friends very much and was a wonderful daughter, mother, mother-in-law, wife, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She loved God and her church, Sandy Springs UMC.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her seven siblings.

Lois is survived by her two daughters, Beth (John) Huff and Jan (David) Davenport; two outstanding grandchildren, Melanie Elizabeth Davenport (Chase Block) and Tyler Colvin Davenport.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests no flowers but memorials can be sent to: Sandy Springs United Methodist Cemetery Fund,,86 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 or Paul Anderson Youth Home, P.O. Box 525, Vidalia, Georgia 30475.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post6h ago
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island
16h ago
Southern Airways Express

Southern Airways to operate out of main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson
20h ago
After weeks of wrangling, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker have agreed to debate Oct. 14 in Savannah.

Credit: AJC

It’s on: Walker and Warnock to debate in Savannah on Oct. 14
8h ago
After weeks of wrangling, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker have agreed to debate Oct. 14 in Savannah.

Credit: AJC

It’s on: Walker and Warnock to debate in Savannah on Oct. 14
8h ago
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl Game Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Credit: Sean M. Haffey

Former Georgia star Rodrigo Blankenship cut by the Colts
7h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead
Parton, Jerry
2h ago
Turnipseed, Kenneth
2h ago
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
5h ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top