Colvin, Lois

COLVIN (JACKSON), Lois



December 26, 1922—September 8, 2022



Lois Jackson Colvin was born in Cairo, GA, into a large and loving family as the fifth of eight children. After her father's untimely death, her mother was appointed as postmaster in Morgan, GA where Lois grew up and graduated high school. She received a teaching degree from Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, GA and taught school in Ty Ty and Nashville, GA.



During the war years, she lived in New York City. She then moved to Atlanta, GA where she met and married James R. Colvin, having 53 wonderful years together. Their greatest pride was in their two daughters, Beth Colvin Huff and Jan Colvin Davenport. Lois and "Jake" joined Sandy Springs United Methodist Church in 1959, where they were very active in all the programs of their beloved church.



Lois was smart, organized, efficient, fun, funny, a great cook (best peanut brittle in the world!), strict and so much more! She was always a helper, volunteering at the church and at her children's' schools. She loved her family and friends very much and was a wonderful daughter, mother, mother-in-law, wife, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She loved God and her church, Sandy Springs UMC.



She was preceded in death by her husband and her seven siblings.



Lois is survived by her two daughters, Beth (John) Huff and Jan (David) Davenport; two outstanding grandchildren, Melanie Elizabeth Davenport (Chase Block) and Tyler Colvin Davenport.



Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests no flowers but memorials can be sent to: Sandy Springs United Methodist Cemetery Fund,,86 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 or Paul Anderson Youth Home, P.O. Box 525, Vidalia, Georgia 30475.



