COLUSSY, Alan



Our beloved Alan Robert Colussy passed on Monday, March 20, 2023. He was a man that loved beauty, found the wonder of the world, and lived life to the fullest. Born December 26, 1942 to Arthur and Stella Colussy in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, he grew up going to Bridgeville Public schools and Upper St, Clair H.S. He spent his college years at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia, where he majored in Psychology, minored in art, and met his beloved wife, Susan. Among his many amazing accomplishments, Alan worked as a VIP Escort at the General Motors Pavilion at the 1964 NY World's Fair where he met members of the Kennedy and Johnson families, Princesses Grace and Caroline, and many other celebrities. During the Vietnam war, Alan served in Germany as a surveyor in the Third Armored Division. While there, he bought the engagement ring with which he proposed to Sue. They married in Fulton, NY on December 30, 1967 and moved to Atlanta immediately after. He joined Griggs Van Horne, a party and convention decor firm. He subsequently worked for Bailey Banks & Biddle as regional director of visual merchandising, and the Rouse Company Malls as temporary tenant Director. In 1994 he joined the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games as Marketplace manager for the 1996 games. His pride in serving his city and the institution of the Olympics was evident every time he shared a story of the games. Post retirement he was involved with the Atlanta Jewelry Show. He and Sue joined Covenant Presbyterian Church in Buckhead in 1968, where he was a member for 55 years. He was a church elder, choir member, and flower guild manager. He is survived by his wife Susan; children, Alan and Kate; son-in-law, Justin; and grandchildren, Nora and Price; as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Art and Mary Lou; and his sister and her partner, Sally and Steve; his cousin and her husband, Susan and Chuck; and many beloved family members in the greater Pittsburgh area. His creativity, joy, and love of life were just terrific, and will be sorely missed. The memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2461 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305 at 11 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023.



