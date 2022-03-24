COLUMBIA, Janette Gaye



Janette Gaye Columbia, 76, of Atlanta passed away peacefully on Monday the 21st of March, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri to Melford and Irene Monsees. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved daughter, Megan Columbia, who passed away in September of 2015. Jan, as known by her friends, is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Reid and Kinley Columbia, her granddaughters, Katherine James and Carys Laughlin, whom she adored, and her sister Joy Merryman. She was a gifted artist, a teacher and mentor to free spirits, and a loving mother and grandmother. She never met a stranger. A memorial service celebrating her life will be conducted Saturday, the 26th of March at ten o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs. Memorial donations may be made in Jan's name to Campbell Stone Senior Living in Sandy Springs, Georgia.



