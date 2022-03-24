ajc logo
X

Columbia, Janette

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COLUMBIA, Janette Gaye

Janette Gaye Columbia, 76, of Atlanta passed away peacefully on Monday the 21st of March, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri to Melford and Irene Monsees. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved daughter, Megan Columbia, who passed away in September of 2015. Jan, as known by her friends, is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Reid and Kinley Columbia, her granddaughters, Katherine James and Carys Laughlin, whom she adored, and her sister Joy Merryman. She was a gifted artist, a teacher and mentor to free spirits, and a loving mother and grandmother. She never met a stranger. A memorial service celebrating her life will be conducted Saturday, the 26th of March at ten o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs. Memorial donations may be made in Jan's name to Campbell Stone Senior Living in Sandy Springs, Georgia.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Harsh, Wendell
Tuner, Marcus
2h ago
Murphy, Wendy
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top