Coltharp, Mary

COLTHARP (SHUMATE), Mary Virginia



Mrs. Mary Virginia Shumate Coltharp of Smyrna, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after an extensive physical illness and complications from Lewy Bodies Dementia. Mary was 81 years old at the time of her passing.



She was born in Decatur, Georgia on May 11, 1941. Mary graduated from Southwest Dekalb High School in 1959, where she focused her studies on Secretarial Sciences. She was married to John Coltharp on October 6, 1961. She was proud to have worked for Ditler Brothers (Secretary), Rich's Department Store (Switchboard Operator), Cobb County Board of Education (Clerical), Community Bank and Trust (Receptionist/Secretary), and for Architectural Metal Fabricators (Secretary/Bookkeeper). Her joy in life was her family and while she enjoyed her time in the workforce, 'homemaker', 'wife' and 'Mom' were her proudest titles and roles.



She was preceded in death by her parents, W. C. Shumate and Virginia Shumate; brother, Bill Shumate; and brother, Henry Shumate.



Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Coltharp; daughter, Kayla Taylor (Scott); son, Jason Coltharp (Meijen); grandson, Nick; granddaughters, Kara and Layla; great-grandsons, Carson and Lucas; sister, Margaret Knight; her loyal caregiver, Tiffany Fry; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 AM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory, 1975 East West Connector, Austell, Georgia 30106.



The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM before the service. There will be a reception hosted on-site immediately following the service.

