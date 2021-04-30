<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687219-01_0_0000687219-01-1_20210430.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687219-01_0_0000687219-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">COLSON, Vickie L.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Vickie L. Colson, 64, of Loganville, GA, passed away on March 4, 2021 from natural causes. A native Georgian, Vickie attended Peachtree High School, studied Respiratory Therapy at Emory University, and worked at SleepMed and the ACI Dental Lab. Vickie will be remembered for her sparkling personality, engaging laugh, her work in the caring professions, and her devotion to her parents, family and friends.Vickie is survived by her sister, Dawn Engelhardt of Duluth, GA, who cared for her in her final days, and by her aunt, Claudia Cooksey of Port Arthur, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney Earl Colson and Betty Lou Hampton Colson of Sugar Hill, her brother, Steve, and her uncle, Stephen Hampton. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1 at 2 PM in the Memorial Garden at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church, 3016 Lanier Dr.</font><br/>