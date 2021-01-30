X

Colquitt, Michael

COLQUITT, Michael

Mr. Michael Jamal Colquitt passed on January 23, 2021. Public viewing Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1 PM-6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331. Graveside Service Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1 PM, at Griffin Memorial Gardens, 515 Dobbins Mill Rd. Griffin, GA 30223.

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

