COLQUITT, Michael



Mr. Michael Jamal Colquitt passed on January 23, 2021. Public viewing Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1 PM-6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331. Graveside Service Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1 PM, at Griffin Memorial Gardens, 515 Dobbins Mill Rd. Griffin, GA 30223.

