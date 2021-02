COLQUITT, Benjamin



CELEBRTION OF LIFE SERVICES FOR MR. BENJAMIN COLQUITT WHO TRANSTIONED ON FEBRUARY 15, WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2021 AT 11AM IN OUR CASCADE CHAPEL. BENJAMIN WAS A FOUNDING CHARTER MEMBER OF THE OLIVET CHURCH IN FAYETTEVILLE, GA. THE REV. DR. WILLIAM H. ROBINSON, PASTOR. HE LEAVES TO CHERISH HIS PRECIOUS MEMORIES, GWENDOLYN V. COLQUITT; CHILDREN, SHANDA H. COLQUITT, TAMIKA NICOLE BALL; 4 GRANCHILDREN; OTHER LOVING RELATIVES AND FRIENDS. PUBLIC VIEWING TUEDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 1-6PM MURRAY BROTHERS CASCADE CHAPEL 404-349-3000 LIVE STREAMING AT WWW.MBFH.COM ON THE DAY OF SERVICE