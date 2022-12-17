Colquitt, Alfred

COLQUITT, III, Dr. Alfred Olin



Dr. Alfred Olin Colquitt III of Marietta, Georgia, beloved husband, father and friend to so many, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, December 2, 2022, following a long brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 79 years young.



Al was born in Augusta, Georgia on March 14, 1943 to the late Dr. Alfred Colquitt, Jr. and Helen Walker Colquitt. Following his father's service in England as a flight surgeon in WWII, the family relocated to Marietta where Al established prized relationships and a truly rewarding career that would last a lifetime.



Al attended Marietta High School where, in addition to being academically honored, he devotedly served as a team manager for the MHS Blue Devils' football team and was a member of the MHS golf team, a sport which grew into one of his greatest passions. Later in life he would return to MHS football, serving as a team physician for the Blue Devils; a role he cherished and for which, over the ensuing decades, he was honored with various service awards, culminating in one of his most prized honors, being inducted into the Marietta Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.



Upon graduation from high school in 1961, Al enrolled at the University of Georgia where he lovingly followed in his father's footsteps, pursuing the calling of medicine. While at UGA, he accumulated an abundance of close friendships, particularly with his fraternity brothers in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was a lifelong Bulldogs fan, spending many Saturday afternoons on the 45th yard line of Sanford Stadium. One of the very highest honor's bestowed on Al was his later induction into the Gridiron Society, one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a UGA alumni.



After Athens, Al went on to attend the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and upon completion, pursued his orthopedics residency at Charlotte Memorial Hospital in North Carolina. After residency, he returned to Marietta and joined his peer, Dr. John Knox, in building a thriving private orthopedic practice long affiliated with Kennestone Hospital, North Cobb Orthopedics. He was active in various community and medical organizations, including the Southern Orthopaedic Society, Georgia Orthopaedic Society, Atlanta Orthopaedic Society - where he served as President, and the Cobb County Medical Society.



Outside of his lifelong passion for caring for others, Al held an avid love for the game of golf. He played many outstanding courses with friends and family over years, including St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, Cypress Point, TPC Sawgrass and Augusta National, where he also had many fond memories as a long-time patron of The Masters. When he was not at the hospital or on the golf course with his buddies at Marietta Country Club, Al enjoyed hosting friends and family, especially his kids and many grandchildren, in the serenity of the mountains, spending time at his home in Big Canoe, Georgia and later in Highlands, North Carolina, where he and his wife established a wonderful life playing golf and socializing with their community of friends at Highlands Country Club. He also enjoyed time on the water, whether it be with family and friends at Lake Allatoona, or one of his many trips captaining sailboats in the Caribbean.



In his later years,, nothing brought him more joy than gathering for a simple meal and a glass of wine with family or friends and telling stories. He wore his heart on his sleeve and often expressed his immense pride for the people in his life, and the great times and good fortune he had along the way. He felt extremely blessed to have been a physician and to have helped so many people.



He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Carol Williams Colquitt of Atlanta, Georgia; his brothers, Michael G. Colquitt and Harold C. Colquitt of Marietta, Georgia; his son, Andrew Webb Colquitt of Newport Beach, California; his son, William Todd Colquitt, his wife, Thy, and their children, Ryder and Ella Mackenzie of Atlanta, Georgia; his daughter, Lisa Colquitt Lindvall, her husband, Jon and their children, Emerson, Lucy and Winston of Charlotte, North Carolina; his extended family, including his many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his amazing caretakers, Eunice Kamani and her team, Sophia, Susan and Ivy, Trinity Hospice and friends at Charter Senior Living.



In lieu of flowers, his wishes were that donations be made to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, the University of Georgia, or the Humane Society. A memorial service will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street NE, Marietta, Georgia on December 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM, followed by a 1:30 PM reception at the Marietta Country Club, 1400 Marietta Country Club Drive, Kennesaw, Georgia.



