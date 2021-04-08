COLON, Marlene



Marlene Diane Colon, 73, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on April 5, 2021. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, graduated from Shaker Heights High School and Ohio State University. Always loved to exercise and participate in music and dance. Enjoyed volunteering with special needs children and the elderly. Marlene's passion later in life was aqua aerobics and Zumba. Marlene never met a stranger and always saw the best in everyone. She was predeceased by her parents, Max and Anne Mesnick and her brothers, Lawrence and Ronnie. She is survived by her sons, Loren (Marieli) Colon of Decatur, Georgia and Jonathan (Tasha) Colon of Atlanta, Georgia; her brother, Dennis Mesnick of San Diego, California; and grandchildren Matthew and Julianne. Memorial donations may be made to the MJCC Aquatic Department. The funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 11 with Rabbi Peter Berg and Rabbi Scott Colbert officiating. Due to COVID-19 funeral will also be livestreamed. Refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the link and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

