COLMER, Eleanor (Ellie) Jean



Eleanor (Ellie) Jean Colmer, 93, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away on December 31st, 2021. Ellie was born in Jamestown, New York on February 3rd, 1928. She attended Celoron High School in Celoron, NY and graduated Salutatorian of her class in 1945. Ellie went on to work for General Electric as an Executive Assistant, where she met her late husband, Joe Colmer. During her lifetime, Ellie lived fearlessly and stood by the saying "Attitude is Everything". While raising her family, she volunteered on the ALTA Junior Tennis Board. She loved spending time with her family and friends, never wanting to miss a get together for a glass of wine or a cup of coffee over a good conversation. She also enjoyed painting, taking care of her dogs and reading the morning newspaper. Ellie's love for traveling took her all around the world. She lived every day to the fullest. She is preceded in death by her parents Mildred and William Bloomstrand, her husband Joseph Colmer, former son-in-law Andreas Liebrecht, and sister-in-law Fay Colmer. She is survived by her sister Betty Beckstrand, daughters Christine Jones (Phil) and Cynthia Mayer (Randy), granddaughters Celine and Lena Liebrecht and nephews Mark (Vandi) and Jace (Marianne) Beckstrand. A funeral mass will be held on Friday January 7, 2022 at 11 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. There will be a reception immediately following at the church in McDonough Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to http:// furkids.org/donation or mail a check to Furkids, Inc., 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming, GA 30040 in memory of Ellie Colmer. Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.dignitymemorial.com.



