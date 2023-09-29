COLLINS, Tyrone
Age 61, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 21, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 12 PM, Greater Zion Hill Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
COLLINS, Tyrone
Age 61, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 21, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 12 PM, Greater Zion Hill Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral