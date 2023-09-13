COLLINS, Ronald Daniel



Ronald Daniel Collins passed away on Saturday, the 9th of September, 2023 after an extended struggle with multiple health issues, at the age of 90.



He was born on the 3rd of November, 1932 in Pukwana, South Dakota, to Rose Collins (nee Reinhart) and Daniel William Collins, then raised in Chicago with his younger brothers, Thomas Joseph Collins and Daniel James Collins.



Ron is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Gail Collins (nee Lang); his son, Kenneth and his wife, Marianna; grandson, Matthew. His other son, David predeceased him, but Ron is also survived by his son David's wife, Ann and grandson, Michael.



The family receive friends, Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 6 to 8 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 15, 2023 at 2 o'clock at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. The interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral