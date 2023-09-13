Collins, Ronald

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

COLLINS, Ronald Daniel

Ronald Daniel Collins passed away on Saturday, the 9th of September, 2023 after an extended struggle with multiple health issues, at the age of 90.

He was born on the 3rd of November, 1932 in Pukwana, South Dakota, to Rose Collins (nee Reinhart) and Daniel William Collins, then raised in Chicago with his younger brothers, Thomas Joseph Collins and Daniel James Collins.

Ron is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Gail Collins (nee Lang); his son, Kenneth and his wife, Marianna; grandson, Matthew. His other son, David predeceased him, but Ron is also survived by his son David's wife, Ann and grandson, Michael.

The family receive friends, Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 6 to 8 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 15, 2023 at 2 o'clock at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. The interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

NEW DETAILS
YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list
10h ago

Credit: Be Our Guest Investments, LLC

Judge asked to close building near Piedmont Park amid sinkhole lawsuit
5h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
10h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
10h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
9h ago
The Latest

Ellerman, Thomas
2h ago
Carpneter, Lydia
2h ago
Christian, Carla
2h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top