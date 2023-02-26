COLLINS, Phyllis



"Think where man's glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends." (William Butler Yeats 1865-1939)



After a life filled with achievement, travel, and wonderful friends, Phyllis Collins died after a brief illness on February 14, 2023. She was 91 years old. She was born on a farm in Kansas during the Great Depression and decided very young that she wanted to see more of the world. She graduated high school at 16, and a few days after Junior College she boarded a bus for Oklahoma City with $40 (borrowed from her parents) in her pocket. Within a a few days she had a job and a place to live. She lived and worked there happily as a legal secretary for five years when she married and moved to Fort Worth. There she worked as secretary to the director of Amon Carter Field, a newly opened national airport between Fort Worth and Dallas and home base for American Airlines. Four years later she and her 2 year old son returned to Oklahoma City. She was married only once, unsuccessfully, and never succumbed again. For the next ten years she worked as Executive Secretary to the owner and operator of the Skirvin and Skirvin Tower Hotels, the mecca for all things civic and political in Oklahoma. This was a wonderful experience and one she always looked back on fondly. Then she discovered Atlanta in late April, 1967, the time of year when it is most beautiful. In 1968 with her then 12-year-old son they headed for Atlanta where she had the good fortune to be offered a job by the Atlanta Braves. She was Executive Secretary to the Chairman of the Board and the Vice President and was subsequently named Corporate Secretary of the Braves and Braves Productions, Inc., a subsidiary of the Braves that produced everything from rock concerts and jazz festivals to "Hello, Dolly" and the New York City Ballet with Rudolph Nureyev. In January, 1976, the Braves were sold to Ted Turner. Her position in the front office remained unchanged and she worked directly with the new owner, but Ted was a whole new ballgame. An unexpected bonus from this association was a trip to Newport with a very fortunate few to watch the final races in the 1977 challenge for the America's Cup, which Ted and his crew won handily. She said much celebration ensued. Another outstanding ten years.



While in Honolulu attending the annual meeting of Major League Baseball owners and executives in December 1977 the siren song was heard again when she was offered the opportunity to become the assistant to the President of the National League. Thinking that everyone should live in New York for a year or two, she arrived there three weeks later. She was soon elected Secretary of the League, then Vice President, and finally Senior Vice President, the position she held until she retired and returned to Atlanta eighteen years later. During this time, in addition to her many other regular duties and responsibilities, she was involved with and attended every All Star, League Championship and World Series game. Her favorite weekend was the Hall of Fame induction weekend in Cooperstown, NY. She also spent a couple of gritty weeks in San Francisco following the 1989 earthquake, having been in Candlestick Park for a World Series game that was about to start when the earthquake occurred.



After retirement she nurtured a love of travel instilled by a globe-trotting friend from Ireland. She took several trips every year, enjoying everything from white water rafting in Alaska to hot air ballooning in Kenya and seeing the treasures of Topkapi in Istanbul. Her favorite places were New Zealand and Italy. She also maintained a busy and often exuberant social life into her 90's. Phyllis was a Dedicated Host for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, an especially memorable experience. She was also a lifetime member of Executive Women International, having served on the board of chapters in Oklahoma City, Atlanta, and New York. She was president of the Atlanta Chapter in 1977 when they hosted the international convention at the newly-opened Peachtree Plaza Hotel. She served on the board of the Georgia School Age Care Association, the Sagamore Hills Civic Association, and the Clairemont Condo Association. In 1998 she was named the first ever recipient of Outstanding Alumna by her high school.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Leoda Bird of Cherryvale, Kansas; her beloved only child, Clay Collins; and her daughter-in-law, Debra Collins.



Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Charles Hucke; and nieces and nephews, all of Cherryvale.



She was smart, funny, fiercely independent, and built friendships at each stop along the way, friendships that she cherished. At her specific request there will be no funeral service. However, if you knew her you might want to lift a glass in her memory. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Life Line Animal Project, P. O. Box 15466, Atlanta, GA 30333; or the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

