COLLINS, Marjorie



Marjorie Ellen Harrison Collins, age 95, passed peacefully on May 20, 2023, while surrounded by family. Marge was born January 26, 1928, in Burlington, West Virginia, to the late James Marvin Harrison and Lena Roderick Harrison. She spent her formative years in Petersburg and Moorefield, West Virginia, graduating from Petersburg High School in 1945. Marge received a Bachelor's in Elementary Education from Shepherd College and a Master's in Education from George Peabody College. She married in 1953, to William E. (Bill) Collins. Marge, Bill and their four sons, moved to Atlanta in 1965. Marge skillfully ran the Winding Woods household in Tucker, and was an active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. She served as both Deacon and Elder at St. Andrews, and taught pre-school and kindergarten there for many years. More recently, Marge was an active member of Roswell Presbyterian Church. She served as a Lay Minister, was active in the Women of the Church, and volunteered on numerous committees and projects. Marge was a 50+ year member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) and led the Roswell Chapter's Program for Continuing Education in recent years.



She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, William E. Collins; as well as brothers, Ed and Dick. She is survived by brother, Jim; sons, Bill (Leslie), Dan (Vicki), Joe (Cheryl) and Jim (Kay); as well as nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Marge's smile lit up any room she was in, especially during the large family gatherings she so loved. Her love for family and friends was evident to all. The family is extremely grateful for the wonderful and loving care provided by the staff of Solana – East Cobb and Tranquility Hospice.



A Memorial Service will be held at Roswell Presbyterian Church on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Donations may be made in Marge's memory to Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075, or Marjorie H. Collins PEO Scholarship Fund, 1327 Garrick Way, Marietta, GA 30068.



