Collins, Lourene

COLLINS (PLUNKETT), Lourene



Lourene Plunkett Collins, age 76, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on October 2, 2023, with family at her side. Lourene was born March 22, 1947 to George E. Plunkett and Nell Abrams Plunkett of Conyers, GA. Lourene was a graduate of Rockdale County High School and attended the University of Georgia earning her Bachelor of Education degree, and later earned her Masters Degree in Special Education from UGA. Lourene met her husband Leon while at UGA, as both were members of the Dixie Redcoat Band. She taught for several years in Rockdale County before becoming a mother and homemaker.



Lourene's hobbies included doing needlework and she was an avid knitter and was always knitting blankets for friend's new children and grandchildren. She also knitted infant blankets and caps for the hospital NIC units. Lourene enjoyed baking the family recipe pound cake and burnt sugar caramel cakes to share with family and friends. Her grandchildren became the center of her life as they came along.



Lourene is survived by her husband of 50 years, Leon E. Collins; sons, Loren C. Collins, Lyle N. Collins and wife, Hannah; daughter, Lara N. Chambers and husband, Heath; and grandchildren, Lynden Collins, Lily Collins, Kara Boyce, Isabelle Chambers, and Jasper Chambers.



Lourene was predeceased by her parents, George and Nell Plunkett. She is survived by her brothers, G. Ernest Plunkett III, Albert Plunkett and wife, Martha Jo, and Taylor Plunkett.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 5801 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 2:30 PM.



Family will receive visitors for a brief time prior to the service, and a reception will follow at Eastminster Presbyterian.



Lourene will be interred at East View Cemetery, Conyers, GA, in a private family ceremony.



Scot Ward Funeral Home in Conyers is handling the funeral arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or charity of choice.



