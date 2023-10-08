Obituaries

Collins, Lourene

File photo
File photo
Oct 8, 2023

COLLINS (PLUNKETT), Lourene

Lourene Plunkett Collins, age 76, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on October 2, 2023, with family at her side. Lourene was born March 22, 1947 to George E. Plunkett and Nell Abrams Plunkett of Conyers, GA. Lourene was a graduate of Rockdale County High School and attended the University of Georgia earning her Bachelor of Education degree, and later earned her Masters Degree in Special Education from UGA. Lourene met her husband Leon while at UGA, as both were members of the Dixie Redcoat Band. She taught for several years in Rockdale County before becoming a mother and homemaker.

Lourene's hobbies included doing needlework and she was an avid knitter and was always knitting blankets for friend's new children and grandchildren. She also knitted infant blankets and caps for the hospital NIC units. Lourene enjoyed baking the family recipe pound cake and burnt sugar caramel cakes to share with family and friends. Her grandchildren became the center of her life as they came along.

Lourene is survived by her husband of 50 years, Leon E. Collins; sons, Loren C. Collins, Lyle N. Collins and wife, Hannah; daughter, Lara N. Chambers and husband, Heath; and grandchildren, Lynden Collins, Lily Collins, Kara Boyce, Isabelle Chambers, and Jasper Chambers.

Lourene was predeceased by her parents, George and Nell Plunkett. She is survived by her brothers, G. Ernest Plunkett III, Albert Plunkett and wife, Martha Jo, and Taylor Plunkett.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 5801 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 2:30 PM.

Family will receive visitors for a brief time prior to the service, and a reception will follow at Eastminster Presbyterian.

Lourene will be interred at East View Cemetery, Conyers, GA, in a private family ceremony.

Scot Ward Funeral Home in Conyers is handling the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or charity of choice.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens

699 American Legion Rd.

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com

More Stories

The Latest

Con - Joseph Smith
GUEST COLUMN

Morehouse should not have honored a man who owned slaves and married children

Fintech company Block lays off 4,000 of its 10,000 staff, citing gains from AI

16m ago

30 years after Pokémon's release, fans are still trying to catch 'em all

26m ago

Featured

North Point Mall

Ponce City Market developer to tackle North Point Mall’s NHL ambitions

EXCLUSIVE

‘We’re lucky to be alive’ after MARTA train hits fallen tree

SPECIAL FEATURE

W.E.B. Du Bois challenged racist myths in 1900. We re-created his work.