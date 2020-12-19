COLLINS, Jacqueline Mobley "Jackie"



Jacqueline "Jackie" Mobley Collins, 80, of Milton, Georgia went to be with the Lord, December 13, 2020. Born on January 5, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Polly Mobley. She was a graduate of Okeefe High School in Atlanta and studied at Georgia State University. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. What she wanted most in life was to be a wife and mother and she excelled at both. Jackie had an unwavering faith in God that was evident in her daily life. Her greatest joy came from frequent family vacations where she was able to spend time with family, creating new memories and attending Georgia Tech events. She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 62 years William (Bill) R. Collins, Jr.; her daughter Karen Thurman (Mark) and sons William Michael (Mike) Collins (Suzanne) and Matthew W. Collins (Cathy) all of Milton Georgia; grandchildren, Claire (Jon) Christopher, Ryan (Maggie) Thurman, Wm. Blake Collins, Christina Collins and Carolyn Collins; great-granddaughters Kira and Callan Christopher; sisters Pollyanne (Harold) Barnes and Carolyn (Frank) Littleton and brother Jon Mobley. An outside service will be held on December 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Milton Fields in Milton Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in her memory to: Georgia Tech Foundation, in memory of Jacqueline Collins, with BME Singer Alzheimer Research (#55C345) in the memo line.





