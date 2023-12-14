COLLINS, Espanola



Mrs. Espanola Collins of Atlanta, retired educator from the Dekalb County School District, passed on December 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, 11:00 AM at the St. Paul of the Cross Church, 551 Harwell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Mrs. Collins will be available for viewing today from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming for the service availabe at www.mbfh.com.





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