Obituaries

Collins, Espanola

File photo
File photo
Dec 14, 2023

COLLINS, Espanola

Mrs. Espanola Collins of Atlanta, retired educator from the Dekalb County School District, passed on December 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, 11:00 AM at the St. Paul of the Cross Church, 551 Harwell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Mrs. Collins will be available for viewing today from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming for the service availabe at www.mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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