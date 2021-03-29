X

Collins, Chandra

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COLLINS, Chandra

Celebration of Life for Ms. Chandra LaTier Collins of Covington, GA will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Old Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery (Potter's House) 1120 Crowell Road Covington, GA 30014 Rev. Dr. Eric W. Lee, Sr. Eulogist. Assisted by others.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories a loving and devoted sister, Miranda Collins; devoted niece and nephews, Alicia, Emari, Zion and Jaelin; loving uncles and aunts, Leroy (Brenda) Nolley, Conyers, GA, Leothia Nolley, Covington, GA, Joe (Maurlean) Collins, Louise (Phillip) Frails and Susie Collins, Augusta, GA and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the JC Harwell Funeral Home, Chapel, 2157 East Street SE Covington, GA 30014. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 11:45 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.