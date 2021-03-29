COLLINS, Chandra



Celebration of Life for Ms. Chandra LaTier Collins of Covington, GA will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Old Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery (Potter's House) 1120 Crowell Road Covington, GA 30014 Rev. Dr. Eric W. Lee, Sr. Eulogist. Assisted by others.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories a loving and devoted sister, Miranda Collins; devoted niece and nephews, Alicia, Emari, Zion and Jaelin; loving uncles and aunts, Leroy (Brenda) Nolley, Conyers, GA, Leothia Nolley, Covington, GA, Joe (Maurlean) Collins, Louise (Phillip) Frails and Susie Collins, Augusta, GA and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the JC Harwell Funeral Home, Chapel, 2157 East Street SE Covington, GA 30014. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 11:45 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

