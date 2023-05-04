COLLINS, Bob



Bob Collins, 71, of Atlanta, passed away on April 30, 2023. He joins his brothers (Sunny and Buddy), sister (Michelle), and parents Curtis and Vera Collins in their eternal home. Bob was born on August 23, 1951 and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia alongside his nine siblings. Immediately after attending Walter F. George High School, he and five of his brothers opened a produce company, Collins Brothers Produce, in 1970. Over time, the business expanded and he ran two other companies, Merrin Cravens and Gold Coast Brokerage as well. Bob worked in these businesses at Atlanta State Farmers Market for over 50 years. He was the consummate "produce man" and holds the eighth oldest produce license in America. He made many friends across the US and is well respected in the produce industry.



If you would like to come to pay your last respects, Visitation: Thursday, May 4, 2023 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Service: Friday, May 5, 2023 2:00 PM, both at Ford Stewart Funeral Home (2047 Highway 138). Burial immediately following memorial service: Sherwood Memorial Park (6841 Tara Boulevard). Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

