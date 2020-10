COLLINS-BAILEY, Evelyn





Collins-Bailey, Evelyn of Atlanta, GA, passed on September 28, 2020. She is survived by Reverend Reginald Collins and his wife Geraldine Collins. Viewing will be held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 1-6 pm. Funeral service Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Funeral service will be live streamed vimeo.com/murraybrothers.