Collings, John

We are sad to announce the passing of John Arvid Collings on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. John passed away surrounded by his loved ones during his last week in the hospital. John was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 3, 1944. He was the son of Charles "Charlie" Collings and Lewan Collings. He lived in the Decatur area for most of his life. John worked for the IRS in accounting. John enjoyed many hobbies, such as running, swimming, astronomy, and going to the movies. John liked to travel and go to comic conventions with his friends. He enjoyed music, such as the Rolling Stones, and going to concerts. John also loved the Olympics, and attended them when they came to Atlanta. John was a very kind soul who took care of his parents. He was an avid reader of sci-fi, and was also a huge Star Trek fan. He is survived by his brother, Andy (Johnnie); nephews, Doug (Mary Kay) and Chuck (Cathy); his grandniece, Sarah; and his grandnephews, Andy (Shira), Will, and Bobby. A private ceremony will be held by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.jardinefh.com.



