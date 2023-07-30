Collings, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

COLLINGS, John Arvid

We are sad to announce the passing of John Arvid Collings on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. John passed away surrounded by his loved ones during his last week in the hospital. John was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 3, 1944. He was the son of Charles "Charlie" Collings and Lewan Collings. He lived in the Decatur area for most of his life. John worked for the IRS in accounting. John enjoyed many hobbies, such as running, swimming, astronomy, and going to the movies. John liked to travel and go to comic conventions with his friends. He enjoyed music, such as the Rolling Stones, and going to concerts. John also loved the Olympics, and attended them when they came to Atlanta. John was a very kind soul who took care of his parents. He was an avid reader of sci-fi, and was also a huge Star Trek fan. He is survived by his brother, Andy (Johnnie); nephews, Doug (Mary Kay) and Chuck (Cathy); his grandniece, Sarah; and his grandnephews, Andy (Shira), Will, and Bobby. A private ceremony will be held by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.jardinefh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jardine Funeral Home, Inc.

15822 Pearl Rd

Strongsville, OH

44136

https://www.jardinefh.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

A backyard farm in College Park offers its neighbors fresh, free food

Credit: Jenni Girtman

BeltLine Inc. business office aims for 60 new ventures on the trails

Cobwebs, dust and 130-degree attics: Hot days for AC technicians
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
13h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
The Latest

Credit: File

Espinoza, Manuel
Miske, Suzanne
2h ago
Butgereit, Ivan
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top