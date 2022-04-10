Collier, Nancy

COLLIER (DIXON), Nancy Lee



Nancy Lee Dixon Collier passed away peacefully at home on April 6 after a 5 year diagnosis of Alzheimers.



She was born to LaBurna and Raymond Dixon in 1938 in Dawson Springs, KY and moved to Louisville, KY when she was six and there met her best friend she remained friends with her whole life. Her father helped start the tuition grant program for doctors working in Appalachia and they moved to DC when she was in college so he could work for the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare under JFK.



Nancy's life was filled with joy and many accomplishments, beginning with her 4 year violin scholarship to Centre College in Danville, KY where she met many lifelong friends and was the sweetheart of Sigma Chi! She received her Masters of Education at Murray State University.



She met her husband Franck, an Atlanta native, in Louisville, KY in 1960, when he helped carry her bags up to her apartment as a single young woman! They were married in August of 1961.



She taught Home Economics in two Atlanta area high schools for over 20 years. She made an impact on many of her students including the actress Julia Roberts, whom she developed a fond relationship with. She then ventured out on her own to start a custom design window treatment business working alongside Atlanta designers, including her 2 daughters.



Nancy always had a smile on her face as she was an optimist and full of grace and happiness. She always made others feel important and was a great motivator. She was a fantastic cook and seamstress. Her joy was playing in several ensembles and orchestras throughout her life.



After many years in Atlanta, Nancy and Franck retired to Big Canoe where they were very active in the community and The Chapel and made many friends for the 20 plus years they were there. They loved to travel and were fortunate to visit many special places.



Nancy was a member of the DAR, formally on the board of the Kentucky Society of Georgia and was a Kentucky colonel.



Nancy leaves behind her beloved husband of 60 years; her 2 loving daughters Claire Cronk (Joe) and Elizabeth Jackson McKean (Mark) and 4 adoring



grandchildren; Mary Liz Harms (Barron), Caroline Edwards (Jack), Collier Jackson (Claire), Lillie Sentell (Landers) and one precious great-grandson; Bear.



The family wishes to thank her angels on earth, Mona Lisa Nyathi and Joyce Lark (her 24 hour caregivers) and everyone at Live Oak Caregivers and Delight Healthcare for their exceptional care and love. A private family celebration is being planned. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory may consider a gift to the Big Canoe Chapel 226 Wolfscratch Circle, Jasper,GA 30143.



