Collier, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COLLIER, Charles

Charles Nicholas Collier, 31 of Sandy Springs, passed away April 2, 2022. Nick was a graduate of North Springs High School and Georgia Tech. He was an athlete, a dog lover, an avid learner, and a kind and loving soul. He is survived by his parents Dan and Vicki Collier; sister Alex Collier; and brother Wil Collier. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central GA K9 Search & Rescue at centralgak9sar.com, Klaas Kids at klasskids.org, or Central Presbyterian Church at CPCAtlanta.org. A memorial service will be held Saturday May 7, 2022, at 2:00 at Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30328.




