Collier, Charles

Obituaries
COLLIER, Charles Henry

Mr. Charles Henry Collier of Lithonia, Georgia, passed on April 14, 2023. Homegoing celebration will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Miles E. Fowler Way, Stonecrest, Georgia 30038. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, Georgia, 30038. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in our Chapel from 11:00 AM-8:00 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence on the day of service at 10:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

