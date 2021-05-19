COLLIER-BROWN, Brenda Norvida Brenda Norvida Collier-Brown, of the greater Atlanta, GA area, transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Newport, RI on May 11 1954, she was the daughter of the late Gloria M. (Andrews) Collier and Ernest Collier Jr. She was also the granddaughter of the late C. Norvida Andrews and great-granddaughter of the late Cornelius "Sheely" Andrews.



Brenda graduated in 1973, from Rogers High School in Newport, RI. Always striving to do her best, she undertook several continuing education classes throughout her career. Brenda attended the National Louis University to obtain her Real Property Administrator and Facilities Management Administrator Certifications from the world-renowned Building Owners and Manager's Institute.



Brenda's professional journey included highly successful tenures at New Visions for Newport County (RI), AT&T, Atlanta, GA and the Georgia Building Authority. Her conscientious and dedication to the job was recognized by all who worked with her. Brenda's achievements were rewarded with progressive advancement and resulted in several individual and organizational awards. Along the way, she was known for encouraging and mentoring many of her co-workers to facilitate their professional growth and development.



In her personal life, Brenda was just as committed. She loved her family and friends, and enjoyed spending time with them. She was thoughtful, caring, and loyal, beyond measure. When in need, no matter what it was, you knew you could always count on Brenda. She loved to travel, shop, and just enjoy life. Brenda was truly one-of-a-kind. She definitely left her mark on this world and will be missed by all who knew her.



Her loving memory will long be cherished by her husband of 26 years, Dennis Brown and son, Dennis Brown Collier (Stacey) of Atlanta, GA; as well as her sister Toni D. Collier of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Ernest Collier III (Gwendolyn) of Philadelphia, PA and Robert T. Collier of Atlanta, GA; nieces and nephews, Ernest Collier IV (Stephanie) of Jacksonville, FL, Christopher M. Collier (Leah), Dejon Lewis, Latona English and Shakeena English all of the Philadelphia, PA area; and Maxwell Coffee Collier of Atlanta, GA; two great-nieces and four great-nephews; and numerous other family members and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive, East Point, GA 30334. Condolences can be extended at https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/obituaries .



In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's memory can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 at https://www.kidney.org/ .

