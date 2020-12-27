Colier, Howard

COLIER, M.D Howard J.



Howard J. Colier, M.D, (8/29/1941-12/22/2020), of Atlanta, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Dr. Howard Colier, lovingly known by all as "Doc", was born and raised in Brooklyn NY, attended James Madison High School, University of Pennsylvania, and received his Medical Degree from Chicago Medical School. "Doc" went on to serve his country as a physician in the United States Air Force. With an Orthopedic practice that spanned 53 years, "Doc" Colier was loved by the countless patients he helped. Outside of his great love for his family, "Doc's" passions included playing golf, wood-working, and acupuncture. Dr. Colier was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Gelber, and is survived by his children, Jeff, Jon, Jason, Joanne, Justin and Brittany, his 9 grandchildren, and his beloved cat "Ketzel." The family would also like to deeply thank all those who helped care for "Doc" over the past 5 years. Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Scott Colbert officiating.



