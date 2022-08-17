Coles, Russell Aubrey

COLES III, Russell Aubrey



Russ Coles (78) passed away at his home in San Francisco, CA on August 6, 2022. Russ was born in Decatur, GA on July 23, 1944.



Russ is predeceased by his dear younger brother, Leonidas Coles; his father, Russell Aubrey Coles, Jr.; and his mother, Martha Livingston Coles. He is survived by his four children and one son-in-law, Andrew Brian Coles, Benjamin Michael Coles, Anna Livingston Coles and Shivraj Singh, and Matthew Leonidas Coles; as well as his cousins, Annette Freeman, Robyn Bartlett, and Lynne Hicks.



Devotion to God and his Church, love of his children and his country are what Russ embraced most. Family and friends cherish his unconditional support and care; he had a faithful and loyal approach to all relationships.



Russ lived a rich and full life that spanned two countries, multiple states, military service and the private sector. His fully stamped passport at the age of 11 (Russ Jr. was stationed in Germany in the 1950s as US Army CWO 3) sparked an interest in culture and history that inspired the rest of his life. After graduating with a BS from UGA, Athens, GA, and as a dutiful 6th-generation Son of the American Revolution, Russ was commissioned as an Army Officer, serving 2 years in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged as Captain with commendation. His career in sales with Xerox, Previews and MONY led him to Florida, Washington DC and New York, before settling in Missouri and owning/operating a carpet cleaning business for 11 years. Russ retired in San Francisco to be closer to his adult children.



Russ will be commemorated with Military Honors at Decatur Cemetery in a private family ceremony. In loving memory of a life well-lived, donations can be made in his name to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation: https://t2t.org/donate

