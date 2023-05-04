Coles, Cleo

COLES, Jr., Colonel Cleo Phillip, USAF (Ret), M.D., F.A.C.S.



Dr. Coles was born on August 18, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Cleo Phillip Coles, Sr. and Louise Gray Coles. He attended Booker T. Washington High School until 1954 when he was admitted to Morehouse College as part of the Ford Foundation early admission program. In 1955, he was inducted into historic Psi Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He graduated from Morehouse, in 1958, and subsequently received both a Master's degree in Biology from Atlanta University, in 1960, and his Doctorate of Medicine from Meharry Medical College, in 1964. He received his General Surgery training from the joint residency program of the Albany New York Medical Center/Albany New York VA Hospitals.



He initially began serving the country in the Vietnam War, at Tachikawa Air Force Hospital, Japan, from 1969 to 1972. Dr. Coles returned home to Atlanta, in 1972 and for the next 12 years, ran a private surgical practice with privileges at Crawford Long and Southwest Community Hospitals. He also continued his military service as a member of the Georgia Air National Guard.



In 1984, he resumed active duty in the USAF medical corps. He served in several different duty stations until 1998, when he retired at Tyndall AFB as Chief Surgeon with a total of 25 years of service.



The Coles began their retirement in the Orlando, Florida area. They enjoyed traveling, golfing, continuing affiliations with his military, medical and fraternal organizations and participating in their professional and civic programs with an emphasis on student mentoring.



The couple moved back to Atlanta in 2013, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They continued a very active life style adding membership in local organizations including St Paul's Mens Group, Quality Living Service senior center, the Resident's association for the South Oaks of Cascade subdivision, the Atlanta Hums and The Piney Acres Men's group to name a few.



Dr. Coles is survived by his devoted wife, Marian; and their children; Cynthia Louise Coles, Cleo Phillip Coles, III (Isabella), Charlton J. Coles, PhD, and Christopher Darden Coles (Candace); brother, Julius Earl Coles (Jean); grandchildren: Andy Robinson, Jordan Harris, Christian Allen Coles, Maria Elayne Coles, Daniel Phillip Coles and Elizabeth Raye Coles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will all cherish the memories they shared with him.



Funeral Services for Colonel Cleo Phillip Coles, Jr., USAF (Ret), M.D., F.A.C.S will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, 11:00 AM, at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 294 Peyton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment Westview Cemetery with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends this evening at 5:00 PM, with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Omega Service beginning at 6:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the Morehouse College General Scholarship Fund in the memory of Alumnus Colonel Cleo P. Coles, Jr. MD. Donations are encouraged to be made online at giving.morehouse.edu



