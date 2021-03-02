COLEMAN, R. Scott



R. Scott Coleman, age 81, peacefully passed away Saturday evening February 6, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He was born Monday ,September 18, 1939 in Jackson to the late John L. Coleman who passed away on June 10, 1991 and the late Rebecca Britton Coleman who passed away on March 10, 1981.



Scott was a 1958 graduate of Jackson High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Georgia. After graduating he spent four years in the United States Navy serving as a Lieutenant assigned to the Admiral's staff aboard the USS Enterprise during the tumultuous time that the United States was involved in the Vietnam War. This served his passion for travel as he sailed around the world on three Mediterranean cruises visiting ninety countries. After completing his military duties, Scott remained abroad for six months on an extended art tour of Europe, Scandinavia, and the Middle East. In 1980 he was invited to participate as a working and exhibiting artist with the Georgia Festival of Arts in Italy. Scott has traveled to England, Jamaica, the Canal Zone, Greece, Mexico, France, Spain Canada and Portugal on painting expeditions.



Scott's studies at the University were in preparation for a career in graphic design and illustration. After serving six years as Art Director with Georgia and Mississippi Educational Networks, he began working as a free-lance artist in 1973. In addition to his graphic work, Scott has emerged as a noted watercolor painter. He has been rewarded in this endeavor with sixteen one-man exhibitions and awards in a number of regional and national competitions. His work is included in countless corporate and private collections.



Scott is a past President, Exhibition Chairman, and life member of both the Georgia and Southern Watercolor Societies. Scott was appointed to the Georgia Council for the Arts by Governor George Busbee and during his eight year tenure, he served two terms as Chairman of the Art Acquisition Committee, one term as Chairman of the Visual Arts Panel.



In addition to his graphic work and painting career, Scott continued to conduct watercolor workshops in the South of France.



Scott was one of the original founders of the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts in 1995 and has spearheaded the annual Fine Arts Festival each year since; he led the establishment of the Council's Permanent Collection which he continued to curate.



In addition to the already mentioned accolades, by Proclamation of the Mayor and Council of the City of Jackson, Thursday, June 13, 2019 was declared R. Scott Coleman day in the City of Jackson.



Survivors include his brother Douglas Coleman and sister in law Sylvia Coleman. His brother in law David Garr, his stepbrother Euel Wade, and many loved nieces, and nephews. Scott is also survived by his former wife Nancy Stone of New York and also Kathrine Allen of Jackson. In addition to his parents Scott was predeceased by his sister Jennifer Garr, and his step-mother Willie T Coleman.



A celebration of the life of R. Scott Coleman will take place at Idlewilde Event Center in Indian Springs State Park, on June 13, 2021 from 4pm-sunset.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the



Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts, P. O. Box 1664, Jackson, GA 30233.

