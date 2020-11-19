Coleman, Paul

X

Mableton - Paul W. Coleman, age 51, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Memorial Health.

The Atlanta native graduated from Pebble Brook High School and then from Georgia Southern University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Paul was owner/operator of Two Minit Car Wash and was a member of Bolton Masonic Lodge #416 F & AM. Paul loved life and the people in it.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Coleman; father, Bobby Coleman, sister, Sandy Pugh (Russ), brother, Eddie Coleman (Darnett), and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020

from 1 PM - 3 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, 1975 East-West Connector, Austell, GA. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family service immediately following.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.

