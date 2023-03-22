COLEMAN, Mary



Mary Maurer Coleman, age 91, of Woodstock, GA, passed away on March 19, 2023. She was a graduate of the Sacred Heart School and worked for F.W. Woolworth for 37 ½ years, where she ran the press printer at their Regional Office. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Coleman. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Dana Monsees (Edwin); her grandson, David Monsees (Caitlyn); great-granddaughter, Emmy; and her grandson, Michael Monsees. She also leaves to cherish in her loving memory, other relatives and dear friends. Graveside service will be held 12 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA.



